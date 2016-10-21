UK police arrest teenager on terrorism offences over item found on London train

LONDON Oct 21 British police said on Friday
they had arrested a teenager on suspicion of terrorism offences
following the discovery of a "suspicious item" on a London
underground train.
Officers used a stun gun during the arrest of the
19-year-old in north London who was detained on suspicion of
preparing terrorism acts. Police said they were not looking for
anyone else at this stage.
The suspect item, which is still being examined, was found
on a train at North Greenwich station, near the Canary Wharf
financial district and close to the O2 music venue, on Thursday
morning.
Bomb squad officers carried out a controlled explosion to
make the item safe and the station and the Jubilee underground
rail line were closed for hours while the police carried out
their inquiries.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)