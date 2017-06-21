Britain's Serious Fraud Office wins reprieve after May fails to mention abolition plan

| LONDON, June 21
LONDON, June 21 British Prime Minister Theresa
May on Wednesday left plans to abolish the Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) out of her government's two-year programme in an omission
lawyers said could signal an end to the controversial pledge.
May's Conservative party pledged in policy proposals before
a June 8 election to fold the SFO, which prosecutes high-level
fraud and corruption in British business, into the National
Crime Agency (NCA) - a government department whose remit runs
from tackling organised crime to child protection.
The Conservatives said the move would "strengthen Britain's
response to white collar crime", but the plan was roundly
criticised by senior lawyers who said it risked undermining the
fight against complex economic crime and had not been justified.
Some legislators also sprang to the defence of the SFO,
which reached settlements this year with Rolls-Royce and
Tesco to end investigations into, respectively, bribery
allegations and an accounting scandal.
May's failure to win a parliamentary majority in the June
election forced her to pare back the government's ambitions. The
proposal to abolish the SFO was notably absent from Wednesday's
Queen's Speech, in which the government outlined its policy
programme.
Private-sector lawyers said the SFO appeared to have won a
reprieve.
"It does look as if the SFO is safe but if she (May) does
try to absorb it into the NCA, she will find that the policy
meets fierce resistance and I would expect her to be defeated on
any vote in Parliament," said Stephen Parkinson, a lawyer at
Kingsley Napley.
Lawyers said the SFO's unprecedented move on Tuesday to
criminally charge Barclays and four former senior
executives over alleged crimes during the credit crisis showed
it had the skills to take on the British
establishment.
Ben Rose, a lawyer at Hickman and Rose, said dropping the
abolition plans would mean the government had "made the right
decision for the wrong reasons; political expediency".
But he added: "The SFO needs a political champion and proper
resource rather than to be treated as a political football."
The Queen's speech, prepared by ministers and read out by
Queen Elizabeth, comes as May is still trying to secure a deal
with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to shore up
her government.
Aides to May said the government remained committed to some
policies not mentioned in the speech.
"What we're saying on that is that we will consult widely
and decide the next steps forward," a spokesman said.
Duncan Hames, director of anti-corruption group Transparency
International UK, said the government "appears to have heard the
deafening chorus of expert voices saying it (SFO abolition) was
a bad idea."
But he said lingering uncertainty would blight the SFO's
reputation and stability. "The government should, without delay,
make a definitive statement laying this issue to rest," he said.
The SFO declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Adrian
Croft)