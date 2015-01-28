UPDATE 2-Scottish moratorium, planning delay dent Cameron's shale gas ambitions

* Scotland blocks new permits for fracking
* Lancashire defers decision on Cuadrilla project
* Opposition to fracking mounting in Britain
LONDON, Jan 28 Scotland on Wednesday blocked the
granting of permits for fracking and a local English council
delayed a decision on two projects, casting doubt on British
Prime Minister David Cameron's shale gas ambitions.
Cameron has said he will go "all out for shale" to help stem
a decline in North Sea oil and gas output, but environmental
concerns about the use of the fracking technology used to
unleash gas trapped in rocks have turned sentiment more
negative.
Scotland, estimated to have around 80 trillion cubic metres
of shale gas resources - enough to cover all of Britain's gas
needs for more than 30 years - imposed a moratorium on planning
permits until it examines the health impact and other
consequences of extraction.
"I am announcing today a moratorium on the granting of
planning consents for all unconventional oil and gas
developments, including fracking," Scottish Energy Minister
Fergus Ewing told the Scottish Parliament.
Hours earlier a local government council delayed a decision
on whether to allow shale gas firm Cuadrilla to progress with
two fracking projects after a hotly contested debate.
Officials at Lancashire County Council in northwest England
said last week Cuadrilla's applications should be rejected when
the council voted, because the work would be too noisy and
create too much traffic.
In response Cuadrilla, chaired by ex-BP boss John Browne,
laid out changes it could make, which councillors opened for
public consultation for at least eight weeks, hence deferring
their decision.
"The additional information we have provided on further
mitigation measures will, we believe, fully address the noise
and traffic concerns raised," Cuadrilla said in a statement. "We
remain committed to the exploration of shale gas in Lancashire."
Fracking, in which chemicals and water are blasted at
underground rock formations to release trapped gas, has come
under fire from environmentalists who are concerned about
groundwater contamination and earth tremors.
"The councillors should look again at the mounting evidence
of fracking's environmental, health and climate impacts, and put
the wellbeing of their communities before the interests of the
shale lobby," said Simon Clydesdale, UK energy and climate
campaigner at Greenpeace.
'NOT FOR SHALE'
Anti-fracking campaigners protested outside the council
building on Wednesday, holding posters displaying slogans such
as "Lancashire's not for shale".
Opposition to fracking has been mounting in Britain and
earlier this week, the government in London fended off proposals
from lawmakers to ban shale gas fracking outright, agreeing
instead to curb fracking in national parks.
There has also been popular opposition in mainland Europe,
notably in densely-populated Germany, whose government has said
it plans to allow fracking only below a depth of 3,000 metres
with current technology.
"All these things seem to be indicating that people aren't
convinced that shale gas can be done safely," said John
Williams, senior principal at energy consultancy Poyry.
The wavering sentiment has knocked confidence in the sector,
with shares in shale gas explorer IGas Energy sliding
in the run-up to Wednesday's decisions. They rose sharply
through the day however as the local English council did not
reject Cuadrilla's application outright.
Swiss chemicals group Ineos, part-owner of Scotland's
Grangemouth refinery, owns and has applied for shale gas
licences in Scotland as part of a $1 billion investment plan.
In the United States, booming shale gas production has put
the country on the path to energy independence and lowered
energy costs for industry and businesses.
Investors in shale gas projects take a long-term view on
commodity prices, so the recent slump in oil prices is
considered unlikely to have lasting impact on UK shale projects.
