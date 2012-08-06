CORRECTED-Britain's Sikhs reeling from Wisconsin attack

(Corrects year of London bombings to 2005 in paragraph 3)
By Maria Golovnina
LONDON Aug 6 Devastated by the massacre of
their brethren across the Atlantic, Britain's vast Sikh
community blamed ignorance and racism for a rise in attacks on
members of their religion since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in
the United States.
Sikhs say they have been singled out increasingly for
harassment around the world since Sept. 11, with attackers
believing incorrectly that they are Muslim extremists because of
their turbans and beards.
In the paranoid environment just after the 2005 London
suicide bombings, many Sikhs were spotted wearing badges and
stickers saying 'Don't freak, I'm a Sikh'.
Sunday's attack - in which a gunman killed six people at the
Sikh Temple of Wisconsin - has only confirmed their worst fears.
"It's just devastating," Ranjit Kaur, a Sikh mother of four,
said as she reclined on the floor of one of Europe's biggest
Sikh temples, known as Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, located in
the ethnically mixed suburb of Southall in west London.
"Since 9/11 there is just no awareness as to who we are.
Somehow people categorise us as Muslims, or radical Muslims.
(My neighbours) here are a bit confused. A lot of them would
come up and ask: 'Are you Muslim?'"
The confusion itself does not bother Kaur and other
community members in Southall, where many spoke warmly about
their Muslim neighbours and emphasised that a similar attack
against a mosque would have been equally devastating.
But the Wisconsin massacre still sent a chill through the
community where exactly a year ago a wave of violent riots in
London prompted Sikh men to grab their ceremonial swords to
protect their property and temples.
In Southall, one of Britain's most densely populated Sikh
areas, Sikhs have lived peacefully for generations alongside
other South Asian diasporas, Muslim and Hindu.
Sikh cafes and sari parlours stand next to Muslim butchers
and kebab shops.
The Sikh temple's white and gold domes glitter in the sun
above the bustling street, with white-bearded Sikh men in black
turbans, women in pink and orange saris and Muslim men in
flowing white robes rushing about on daily errands.
VULNERABLE
Indarjit Singh, a lawmaker in Britain's House of Lords who
was the first Sikh to wear a turban in the upper house, said it
was ignorance about their religion that worried him most.
"What concerns Sikhs is that, because (Osama) bin Laden wore
a turban where most Muslims don't, people assume that Sikhs and
Muslims are all the same," said Singh.
He said the Sikh community - which numbers about 330,000
people in Britain - has felt much more vulnerable since Sept.
11, adding that he and many others had been taunted by people,
while temples have been defaced and people threatened.
Some Sikhs in Southall said they tried not to venture out
outside their community because the reaction of other Londoners
was more unpredictable.
"In Southall, yes, it's all good, but in other places it's
different," said Sukhraj Singh, a lanky teenager of 15, his head
wrapped tightly in a black turban.
"Some friends of mine had a bad experience. In central
London, if you walk with the turban, you might get
discriminated, like, people would say something rude, young
kids. But here its all fine, people get along."
His mother, Binder Singh, standing next to him, looked
worried as she listened to her son and shook her head. Asked
about her view, she just said: "If it happened in America, it
could happen in London."
But many community members emphasised that the long-standing
presence of Sikhs in Britain meant the average British person
knew more about them.
Sikh bikers in turbans are exempted from wearing crash
helmets in Britain. Sikhs, whose religion was founded by Guru
Nanak Dev in Punjab in the 15th century, also fought alongside
British troops in the Burma campaign of World War Two.
Those warm memories are still intact, and many Sikhs said a
Wisconsin-style attack could not happen in Britain.
"Britain and Sikhs have a long history stretching back over
200 years, so there is a far better understanding of Sikhs in
the UK, but when you go across to Europe confusion persists,
while in the US it is the worst," said Gurmel Singh, Secretary
General of Sikh Council UK.
In Southall, the idea of unity among religions and ethnic
groups runs deep among community members.
A giant colourful mural depicting communal scenes from
mosques, Sikh temples, churches and libraries dominates one of
the central streets, and members of various religious groups
could be seen shopping in local stored together.
"There is freedom here. Sikhs, Muslims, Hindu, we are all
fine," said Adnan Sayed, who runs a Muslim halal meat shop.
"After the night service at the mosque, people go home and there
is never a problem. In this area there will never be a problem
like that."
(Additional reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Maria
Golovnina; Editing by Peter Graff)