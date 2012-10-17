Starbucks may face UK tax probe after lawmaker asks for inquiry

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 17 Starbucks may face an
inquiry into its British tax affairs after a senior member of
parliament (MP) called for an investigation into how the company
could avoid paying tax on 1.2 billion pounds ($1.93 billion) of
sales since 2009.
A Reuters report that Starbucks had been telling investors
its UK unit was highly profitable while telling the UK
authorities that the unit was lossmaking, and thereby not liable
for tax, undermined public trust in the tax system, MPs said.
Margaret Hodge, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)
and an MP for the centre-left opposition Labour party, said Her
Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the UK tax authority,
should look into Starbucks' affairs.
Hodge, who has the authority to instigate an inquiry, said
the head of HMRC would be testifying to the PAC, which is tasked
with ensuring value in government financial affairs, next month
and that she expected questions about Starbucks to be raised.
There was no evidence that Starbucks had been engaged in any
kind of wrongdoing.
HMRC does not comment on individual taxpayers and rejected
any challenge to its efficacy.
"We make sure that multinationals pay the right tax to the
UK in accordance with UK tax law," it said in a statement.
Steve Baker, a member of parliament (MP) for the ruling
centre-right Conservative party, also called for an inquiry.
"I am a highly free market person but what I want is simple
transparent tax law that is actually obeyed ... there are some
serious questions to answer here," he said.
Taxpayer confidentiality means HMRC would not be able to
confirm a probe even if it does launch one.
Baker and Hodge said the government could get around this
and reassure the public the matter was not being ignored, by it
confirming in parliament that an HMRC probe was taking place.
Labour MP Michael Meacher said he planned to table a motion
in parliament asking the government to launch its own
investigation into Starbucks, and potentially, other big
companies which are paying minimal taxes on big UK revenues.
The MPs said such investigations should also lead to
recommendations on how to change tax law to prevent companies
from shifting profits overseas.
Starbucks declined to say if it was considering any changes
to its accounting practices but said it was "totally committed
to the UK".
"Starbucks pays and will continue to pay our share of taxes
in the UK to the letter of the law," Kris Engskov, Managing
Director of Starbucks Coffee UK, said in a blog on the company's
website.
He went on to note Starbucks' contribution to the UK economy
as an employer and as a customer for farmers and cake makers.
Unions said the Reuters story on Starbucks showed the
government needed to do more to close loopholes that allow
companies avoid taxes.
"Hardworking families are being forced to pay off the
deficit while companies like Starbucks laugh all the way to the
bank," said Unite general secretary, Len McCluskey.
The Northern Ireland Committee of the Irish Congress of
Trade Unions called for a boycott of the cafe chain, a call
echoed by some MPs.
"Support local cafes and bars, and send Starbucks and other
tax dodgers a clear massage - Unless you contribute to society,
this society has no cash for your coffee," said ICTU Assistant
General Secretary, Peter Bunting.