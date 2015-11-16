Sterling dips as focus turns to UK inflation data

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 16 Sterling inched down against a
broadly stronger dollar on Monday, as traders eyed a slew of UK
economic data in the coming days that should provide clues on
when the Bank of England is likely to start raising interest
rates.
Consumer price numbers are published on Tuesday and forecast
by Reuters polling to show a 0.1 percent fall in annual terms,
underscoring the challenge faced by the BoE of setting policy in
a context of solid wage growth but zero inflation. Retail sales
are due on Thursday.
Against a euro dragged down across the board by worries
about the European economy in the aftermath of Friday's attacks
in Paris, the pound hit a three-month high of 70.245
in early trading. It later eased back to 70.485 pence, still up
around 0.2 percent on the day.
"Prices are not moving with a lot of conviction; people are
just trying to work out what it all means," said Ian Gunner,
manager of the Altana Hard Currency Fund in London.
Sterling had been pegged back on Friday by comments from a
senior Bank of England policymaker, who said an interest rate
hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve would not automatically lead to
a response in Britain.
Sterling fell a third of a percent on Monday, to $1.5198
.
Some analysts said this week's data readouts would undermine
it further.
"With headline inflation likely to remain negative and
retail sales falling on the back of last month's stunning print,
we expect the data-sensitive (sterling) to underperform this
week," analysts from Dutch bank ING said in a morning note.
Others were more positive. Lee Hardman, currency economist
with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in London, underlined that the BoE
is still the only major central bank likely to follow the Fed in
raising rates any time soon.
"Our view is that the fundamentals in the UK are still
broadly supportive for the pound," he said. "Pricing on a rise
in rates by the Bank of England looks to have gone too far out,
we still think they will move sometime in the middle of next
year."
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)