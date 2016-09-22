Sterling rebounds after hawkish comments from BoE's Forbes

| LONDON, Sept 22
LONDON, Sept 22 Sterling rebounded from a
five-week low against the dollar on Thursday after a Bank of
England policymaker said she saw no case for a further cut in
interest rates to boost the economy following Britain's vote to
leave the European Union.
The comments from Kristen Forbes - one of the known hawks on
the BoE's monetary policy committee - put her at odds with the
majority of her fellow rate-setters, who earlier this month
signalled that rates would probably be cut again this year after
they were reduced to record lows in August.
But they followed upbeat comments from new MPC member
Michael Saunders on Wednesday, who said Britain's economy is
likely to grow at a reasonable pace in the coming years, slowing
less than most economists anticipate as it overcomes "modest"
fallout from the Brexit vote.
Having slipped to as low as $1.2946 the previous
day after falling below $1.30 on Tuesday, sterling climbed 0.6
percent on the day to trade at $1.3104 by 1535 GMT. Against the
euro, it rose 0.1 percent to 85.79 pence.
"The move below $1.30 on Tuesday got people a little bit
excited that sterling may be due for another move to the
downside, but we're making new highs for the week now," said
Altana Hard Currency Manager Ian Gunner.
"We may be getting into a small spell of sterling strength
here. But this issue (terms of Brexit) isn't going to get
resolved for quite some time."
Sterling was also boosted late on Wednesday by weakness in
the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept monetary policy
steady and projected a less aggressive path for rate hikes in
coming years.
While the Fed strongly signalled it could tighten monetary
policy by the end of 2016, policymakers cut the number of rate
increases they expect this year to one from two. That put
pressure on the dollar and helped relieve some of the
selling that the pound had witnessed this week.
Investors will now focus on a speech from Bank of England
chief Mark Carney in Berlin later in the day. In testimony
earlier this month to lawmakers, Carney kept the door open for
more monetary easing, despite recent UK data surprising on the
upside.
"We will be looking for signs on whether he thinks there is
need for another rate cut soon," said Hans Redeker, head of
currency strategy at Morgan Stanley. "A key level to watch to
the upside for sterling/dollar is the 50-day moving average at
$1.3147."
Traders said gains in sterling are likely to be limited as
worries over Britain's exit from the EU and its impact on the
economy have firmly come back on investors' radar.
