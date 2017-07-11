FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Sterling slips after BoE's Broadbent speech
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
专题：美联储加息之路
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
深度分析
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
中国财经
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月11日 / 下午12点49分 / 1 天前

Sterling slips after BoE's Broadbent speech

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped the day's lows against the euro and gilt futures pared losses briefly on Tuesday after a speech by Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent left the outlook for interest rates unanswered.

In a speech that focused on the benefits of globalisation, Broadbent warned that less trade with the EU would damage Britain's comparative advantage in exports of financial and business services.

Sterling weakened to the day's low of 88.55 pence per euro after the speech, from 88.31 pence beforehand.

It also edged down to $1.2884 from $1.2920 before the speech, still leaving it slightly higher on the day.

British gilt futures pared losses briefly before edging back down to their previous level, down 18 ticks on the day.

Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index reduced losses slightly as sterling edged lower after the speech, to trade down 0.7 percent on the day. (Reporting by the London Markets Team; Editing by Jemima Kelly)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below