Sterling recovers ground after drop on aggressive BoE stimulus

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Sterling steadied on Friday,
recovering just over 0.2 percent against both the dollar and
euro after the Bank of England drove its biggest daily losses in
a month with a package of new stimulus for Britain's slowing
economy.
The Bank's cuts in its growth forecasts for next year and
its hints of more easing to come underline the central case bank
analysts have made for the pound to weaken since June's vote to
leave the European Union.
But with bets against sterling already at their highest on
record, weakening the currency has proved a hard road for
speculative investors over the past month, and it remains more
than 3 cents above lows hit in early July.
Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Friday the pound's
drop after the Bank of England's decision was "relatively small"
compared with its fall after the Brexit vote.
"It looks like there are some fresh buyers out this
morning," said Tobias Davis, head of corporate treasury sales at
Western Union in London.
"It is not aggressive. But my feeling is the actions taken
by the BOE will be viewed as considered, proactive and
stabilising, which may stoke some confidence."
Sterling gained 0.3 percent to $1.3144 and 0.2
percent against the euro to 84.73 pence.
The BoE's interest rate cut, the first since 2009, was
widely expected. But economists had been divided on whether the
central bank would revive its bond purchases and do more.
In the event, it launched a series of steps, including new
bond-buying, purchases of corporate debt and a targeted lending
programme, or Term Funding Scheme (TFS), reminiscent of that run
by the European Central Bank.
The extent of the steps, and Governor Mark Carney's ruling
out of negative interest rates, also suggests any further cuts
on the return investors get for holding sterling will be
limited. One advantage the pound continues to have over some of
its major peers are higher gilt rates.
"While the forward guidance of more easing was quite
explicit yesterday, it really only amounts to a signal of a
further 15 basis points of easing down to 0.10 percent," said
Derek Halpenny, European head of global market research at bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London.
"The key to describing this as an 'exceptional package of
measures' is the potential size of the TFS. That measure
incorporates the bulk of the balance sheet expansion and we
can't be sure at this stage what the take-up will be."
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)