UPDATE 4-Pound suffers biggest one-day fall since January as Conservative lead slides

LONDON, May 26 Sterling suffered its steepest
fall since January on Friday after an opinion poll showed the
governing Conservatives' lead over the Labour opposition down to
just 5 percentage points less than two weeks before a
parliamentary election.
The pound sank against the euro and by more than 1
percentage point against the dollar to its lowest in a month,
more than 2 cents below last week's six-month highs.
That lifted London's FTSE share index by half a
percent to a record high while other major European markets
fell. The multinational-dominated blue-chip index, which tends
to rise when the pound falls, was up for a fifth straight week.
The assumption that Prime Minister Theresa May's
Conservatives would win handsomely, strengthening her hand in
negotiations on Britain's departure from the European Union, has
driven the pound higher since she called an election for June 8.
But a poll by the YouGov organisation taken after Monday's
bombing in Manchester showed her lead is just a quarter of what
some polls showed a month ago and might deliver the slimmest of
majorities.
"Sterling is likely to continue to be under pressure now
until the election is out of the way, if polling continues to
indicate it's a tighter race," said Nomura strategist Jordan
Rochester.
"For the market the worst outcome is if we have further
uncertainty with the chances of a hung parliament."
By 1630 GMT, the pound had fallen to $1.2785, down 1.2
percent on the day in its biggest one-day tumble since Jan. 18.
It fell 1 percent to 87.15 pence per euro.
FISCAL BOOST
The fate of the pound remains tied to how the British
economy reacts to last year's shock decision to leave the EU and
speculation over how 18 months of Brexit talks with Brussels
will pan out.
When May announced the election on April 18, financial
markets' logic was that a big victory would let her face down
hard-line Brexiteers in her party to make the compromises needed
for a smoother departure.
Labour have promised to turn back the budget austerity that
has dominated seven years of Conservative government while
struggling to get the economy growing faster or dig Britain out
of debts racked up in the 2008 financial crisis.
"If it is a Labour victory, it’s perhaps not as bad for
sterling as you’d expect, given the fiscal spending would
eventually lead to higher real yields once the initial
uncertainty passes," Nomura's Rochester said.
YouGov's survey also showed Monday's attack, which killed 22
people, may have improved May's own polling from a low earlier
that day, when she appeared rattled as she backtracked on the
pledge to make elderly people pay more for care.
Her personal rating improved from minus eight on Monday to
plus one in the following days, while Labour leader Jeremy
Corbyn's personal rating slipped from minus 11 - his best
position in the campaign - to minus 16, YouGov said.
"YouGov says the swing in the latest poll is probably due to
Conservative manifesto commitments, some of which have changed
subsequently," said Adam Cole, head of G10 strategy with RBC in
London.
"There will likely be a large number of opinion polls over
the weekend, so this picture could change either way in the next
few days."
