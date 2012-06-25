UK St Fergus gas flows to restart Monday

BRIEF-Pure Storage qtrly non-gaap net loss per share $0.02
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
LONDON, June 25 Gas flow through Apache Corp's St Fergus Mobil terminal in Britain is expected to resume at around 1800 GMT on Monday, following a 12-hour planned maintenance outage, a spokesman said.
"There is a 12-hour planned maintenance outage which is due to end at around 7pm tonight," the spokesman said.
Apache's SAGE (Scottish Area Gas Evacuation) pipeline feeds into the St Fergus Mobil terminal in Scotland where gas from various North Sea fields is processed for transport into Britain's gas grid.
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
March 1 President Donald Trump told Congress on Tuesday that more needs to be done to bring down "artificially high" prices for prescription drugs, while at the same time praising a drug that turns out to cost $300,000 per year.
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.