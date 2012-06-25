UK Beryl gas fields shut down for maintenance-operator

LONDON, June 25 Apache Corp's Beryl
Alpha and Beryl Bravo gas fields in the North Sea will shut down
on Monday to undergo maintenance, while its SAGE St Fergus gas
terminal will reduce output for work in August, the company said
in a maintenance schedule.
Beryl Alpha will shut down for two days from Monday, while
the Bravo field will be out of service for 24 days, the schedule
showed.
From Aug. 28, Apache's SAGE (Scotland Area Gas Evacuation)
terminal at St Fergus will reduce capacity by 8.5 million cubic
metres per day (mcm/d) for 14 days, the programme also showed.