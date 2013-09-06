SThree sees signs of pick-up in London, NY bank demand

LONDON, Sept 6 British recruiter SThree
said there were signs of improvement in confidence in a number
of its markets, including the London and New York banking
sectors, but it was too soon to call it a broadly based
recovery.
"North America has been our fastest-growing region," Chief
Executive Gary Elden said on Friday. "We are still positive
about the rest of the world. But UK and Europe, excluding
Germany, is still pretty challenging."
His comments came after SThree posted a 2 percent slip in
third-quarter gross profit, dragged lower by fewer permanent
placements in Europe.
Group gross profit reached 49.8 million pounds ($77.6
million) in the three months to Aug. 25, with the contribution
from permanent staff falling 11 percent.
The number of permanent placements fell 10 percent to 1,644
year-on-year, the company said, in part offset by a 8 percent
rise in contract positions.
"Overall, while we have seen some improvement in economic
confidence in a number of our markets ... the picture remains
mixed and it is too early to call a broadly based recovery,"
Elden said.
But he said the group's banking business had seen one of its
best performances in a year in the last quarter.
"That's generally a good indicator and we've started to see
a good performance in our banking businesses in the UK and in
America," he said.