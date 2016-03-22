Ex-divs to take 4.35 points off FTSE 100 on Mar. 24

LONDON, March 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.35 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED
(pence) IMPACT
Prudential 36.47 3.61
Schroders 52.2 0.23
Sky Plc 12.55 0.51
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Bovis Homes Group 26.3
Countrywide 10
Fidelity European Values Plc 3.33
Galliford Try 26
Go-Ahead Group 28.33
Kier Group 21.5
Ladbrokes 2
Meggitt Plc 9.8
Onesavings 6.03
Segro 8.48
Smiths Group 13.25
(Reporting by Kit Rees)