Ex-divs to take 4.35 points off FTSE 100 on Mar. 24

LONDON, March 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.35 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT Prudential 36.47 3.61 Schroders 52.2 0.23 Sky Plc 12.55 0.51 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bovis Homes Group 26.3 Countrywide 10 Fidelity European Values Plc 3.33 Galliford Try 26 Go-Ahead Group 28.33 Kier Group 21.5 Ladbrokes 2 Meggitt Plc 9.8 Onesavings 6.03 Segro 8.48 Smiths Group 13.25 (Reporting by Kit Rees)