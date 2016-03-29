版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二 21:03 BJT

Ex-divs to take 2.17 points off FTSE 100 on Mar.31

LONDON, March 29 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.17 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY                    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                       (pence)                      
 British Land Company                  7.09                         0.28
 InterContinental Hotels               40.3                         0.37
 Group                                                              
 Old Mutual                            6.25                         1.19
 Wolseley                              33.28                        0.33
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                         (pence)    
 Foreign and Colonial Investment Trust                   2.7
 Interserve                                              16.4
 Jardine Lloyd                                           19.5
 Moneysupermarket.com Group                              6.6
 Softcat                                                 1.7
 DS Smith                                                4
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

