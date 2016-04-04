Ex-divs to take 9.46 points off FTSE 100 on Apr.7

LONDON, April 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.46 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Aviva Plc 14.05 2.21 GKN 5.8 0.39 Lloyds Banking Group 2 4.97 Pearson 34 1.08 Rexam 11.9 0.32 St. James's Place 17.24 0.35 Taylor Wimpey 1.18 0.15 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BBA Aviation 0.0868 Berendsen 21.5 esure 7.3 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited 0.5 Finsbury Growth and Income Trust Closed Fund 6.1 Hikma 14.6 IMI Plc 24.5 International Personal Finance 7.8 The Mercantile Investment Trust Plc 13 Melrose Industries 2.34 Murray International Trust Closed Fund 15 Phoenix Group Holdings 0.267 RIT Capital Partners 15.5 Rotork Plc 3.1 Rentokil Initial 2.06 Ultra Electronics Holdings 32.3 Vesuvius 10.0125 John Wood Group 20.5 (Reporting by Kit Rees)