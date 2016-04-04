版本:
Ex-divs to take 9.46 points off FTSE 100 on Apr.7

LONDON, April 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.46 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                   (pence)                      
 Aviva Plc                         14.05                        2.21
 GKN                               5.8                          0.39
 Lloyds Banking Group              2                            4.97
 Pearson                           34                           1.08
 Rexam                             11.9                         0.32
 St. James's Place                 17.24                        0.35
 Taylor Wimpey                     1.18                         0.15
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                       (RIC)         DIVIDEND
                                                             (pence)   
 BBA Aviation                                                0.0868
 Berendsen                                                   21.5
 esure                                                       7.3
 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited                       0.5
 Finsbury Growth and Income Trust Closed Fund                6.1
 Hikma                                                       14.6
 IMI Plc                                                     24.5
 International Personal Finance                              7.8
 The Mercantile Investment Trust Plc                         13
 Melrose Industries                                          2.34
 Murray International Trust Closed Fund                      15
 Phoenix Group Holdings                                      0.267
 RIT Capital Partners                                        15.5
 Rotork Plc                                                  3.1
 Rentokil Initial                                            2.06
 Ultra Electronics Holdings                                  32.3
 Vesuvius                                                    10.0125
 John Wood Group                                             20.5
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

