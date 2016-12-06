版本:
Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 on Dec. 8

LONDON, Dec 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.01 points off
the index.  
    
     RIC       Name                      Dividend     Impact 
                                         (pence)    
               BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL       6.50         0.13
               3I GROUP                    8.00         0.31
               NEXT                       53.00         0.30
               ROYAL MAIL                  7.40         0.27
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
      RIC       Name                             Dividend
                                                  (pence)
                ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT          12.00
                ALLIANCE TRUST                     3.85
                BRITVIC                            17.50
                BIG YELLOW GROUP                   10.80
                CRANSWICK                          13.10
                DEBENHAMS                          2.40
                DFS FURN                           7.50
                F&C COMM PRP                       0.50
                HOMESERVE                          4.10
                ICAP PLC                           6.60
                INVESTEC                           10.00
                LONDONMETRIC                       1.44
                TEMPLE BAR INV                     8.09
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

