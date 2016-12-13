Ex-divs to take 0.8 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 15

LONDON, Dec 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.84 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT AB Foods 26.45 0.3652979 Polymetal 15 ($ cents) 0.1215519 United 12.95 0.3499198 Utilities Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ASSURA 0.6 BROWN (N) GROUP 5.67 ELECTRA PVT EQTY 110 GREENE KING 8.8 HALFORDS GROUP 5.83 MARSTON'S 4.7 MERCANTILE INV 10.25 MITIE GRP. 4 ZOOPLA PROPERTY 3.7 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Danilo Masoni)