Ex-divs to take 0.8 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 15

LONDON, Dec 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.84 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED
(pence) IMPACT
AB Foods 26.45 0.3652979
Polymetal 15 ($ cents) 0.1215519
United 12.95 0.3499198
Utilities
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence)
ASSURA 0.6
BROWN (N) GROUP 5.67
ELECTRA PVT EQTY 110
GREENE KING 8.8
HALFORDS GROUP 5.83
MARSTON'S 4.7
MERCANTILE INV 10.25
MITIE GRP. 4
ZOOPLA PROPERTY 3.7
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Danilo Masoni)