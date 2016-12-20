Ex-divs to take 0.2 points off FTSE 100 on Dec.22

LONDON, Dec 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.18 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Burberry Group 10.5 0.18 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Tullett Prebon 11.25 (Reporting by Kit Rees)