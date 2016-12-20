Ex-divs to take 0.2 points off FTSE 100 on Dec.22

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Dec 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.18 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Burberry Group 10.5 0.18 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Tullett Prebon 11.25 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.