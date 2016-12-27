版本:
Ex-divs to take 2.15 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 29

LONDON, Dec 27 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.15 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND         STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                             (pence)                        
 BT Group                    4.85                           1.61
 Dixons Carphone             3.5                            0.14
 Experian                    13 (U.S. cents)                0.40
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Grainger                          3.05
 Halma                             5.33
 NewRiver REIT                     5
 RPC Group                         6.5
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Danilo Masoni)
