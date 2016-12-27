Ex-divs to take 2.15 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 29

BRIEF-ESCO Technologies says has acquired assets of Morgan Schaffer
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
LONDON, Dec 27 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.15 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) BT Group 4.85 1.61 Dixons Carphone 3.5 0.14 Experian 13 (U.S. cents) 0.40 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Grainger 3.05 Halma 5.33 NewRiver REIT 5 RPC Group 6.5 (Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Danilo Masoni)
* ESCO announces acquisition of global utility solutions provider
* Says Steven Armstrong will lead Ford of Europe, Middle East & Africa; Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific
SAO PAULO, May 25 Petróleo Brasileiro SA does not have the means to bid for all eight pre-salt exploration areas as well as the 14th round of oil rights auctions, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Thursday.