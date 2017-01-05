版本:
Ex-divs take 0.4 points off FTSE 100

LONDON, Jan 5 The following FTSE 100 companies went
ex-dividend on Thursday, meaning  investors no longer qualify for the latest
dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers has taken 0.4 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      ESTIMATED
                       (pence)       IMPACT
 BR LAND                 5.84        0.2365251
 CO                                  
 MICRO                   23.6        0.2069968
 FOCUS                               
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
 COMPANY           (RIC)        DIVIDEND
                                (pence)
 AUTO TRAD                           1.7
 AVEVA GROUP                          13
 DAIRY CREST                         6.2
 FOR COL INV TR                      2.45
 GVC HOLDINGS                        12.5
 MCCARTHY                            3.5
 MURRAY INTL TR                      10.5
 PARAGON GROUP                       9.2
 PAYPOINT                            38.9
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
