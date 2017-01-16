Ex-divs to take 2.6 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 19

LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group 4.75 0.09 Compass Group 21.1 1.37 SSE plc 27.4 Yes 1.10 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) SuperGroup 7.8 Shaftesbury 4.16 UDG Healthcare 8.5 (euro cents) (Reporting by Kit Rees)