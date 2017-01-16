Ex-divs to take 2.6 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 19

LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT
Ashtead Group 4.75 0.09
Compass Group 21.1 1.37
SSE plc 27.4 Yes 1.10
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence)
SuperGroup 7.8
Shaftesbury 4.16
UDG Healthcare 8.5 (euro cents)
(Reporting by Kit Rees)