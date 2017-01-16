版本:
Ex-divs to take 2.6 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 19

LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND (pence)  STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                                               
 Ashtead Group                4.75                             0.09
 Compass Group                21.1                             1.37
 SSE plc                      27.4              Yes            1.10
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)        DIVIDEND (pence) 
                               
 SuperGroup                    7.8
 Shaftesbury                   4.16
 UDG Healthcare                8.5 (euro cents)
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
