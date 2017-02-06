版本:
Ex-divs to take 1.7 points off FTSE 100 on Feb.9

LONDON, Feb 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.72 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY      (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                         (pence)                      
 Sage Group              9.35                         0.40
 Unilever                27.68                        1.32
    
Among FTSE 250         companies, those going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                        (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                           (pence) 
                                                           
 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Closed Fund             21.5
 Daejan Holdings                                           35
 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited                     0.5
 P2P Global Investments                                    11
 Rank Group                                                2
 Stagecoach Group                                          3.8
 Greencoat UK Wind                                         1.585
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Helen Reid)
