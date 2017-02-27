版本:
Ex-divs to take 1.8 points off FTSE 100 on March 2

    LONDON, Feb 27 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.78 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION    IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 Barclays                 2            Yes          1.34
 RSA                     11                         0.44
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)       DIVIDEND        STOCK OPTION
                              (pence)         
 BEAZLEY                       17.00          
 BERKELEY GRP                  85.24          
 CENTAMIN ORD                   0.135 (USD)   
 GENUS                          7.40          
 HAYS                           0.96          
 HICL INF                       1.91          YES
 SSP GRP                        2.90          
 WITAN INV TST                 12.50          
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid)
