公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 22:43 BJT

Ex-divs to take 5.4 points off FTSE 100 on March 9

    LONDON, March 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on
Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.36 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)      DIVIDEND            STOCK    IMPACT
                                    (pence)             OPTION   
                                                                 
 BHP Billiton                       40 (U.S. cents)              2.72
 CRH                                46.2 (euro cents)   Yes      1.31
 Hargreaves Lansdown                8.6                          0.08
 Land Securities Group              7.16                         0.22
 Persimmon                          25                           0.30
 Shire                              20.64                        0.73
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                     (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                        (pence)  
                                                        
 Ashmore                                                4.55
 Alliance Trust                                         3.274
 Dechra Pharm                                           6.11
 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited                  0.5
 Jupiter Fund Management                                22.7
 Kennedy Wilson                                         12
 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust             3
 Personal Assets                                        1.4
 Renishaw Plc                                           12.5
 Safestore HLD                                          6.44
 St. Modwen                                             4.06
 Thomas Cook Group                                      0.5
 Temple Bar Invesmtent                                  16.18
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid)
