Ex-divs to take 9.7 points off FTSE 100 on March 16

    LONDON, March 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.66 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                   (RIC)      DIVIDEND          STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                      (pence)                          
 British American Tobacco             118.1                            8.71
 Direct Line                          9.7                              0.53
 Hammerson                            3.92                             0.12
 Randgold Resources                   100 (U.S. cents)                 0.30
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                         (RIC)         DIVIDEND
                                               (pence)   
 Assura                                        0.6
 Tritax Big Box REIT                           0.08
 CLS Holdings                                  40
 Crest Nicholson                               18.5
 Domino's Pizza                                4.5
 Essentra                                      14.4
 Grafton Group                                 9
 Londonmetric Property                         1.44
 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels                 5.66
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
