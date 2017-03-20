No ex-divs on the FTSE 100 on March 23

LONDON, March 20 No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bovis Homes 30 Close Brothers 20 Dunelm Group 6.5 Fidelity European Values 4.17 Galliford Try 32 Meggitt 10.3 Redrow 6 Segro 8.96 (Reporting by Kit Rees)