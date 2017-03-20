版本:
No ex-divs on the FTSE 100 on March 23

    LONDON, March 20 No FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which
investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                     (RIC)       DIVIDEND
                                         (pence)  
                                         
 Bovis Homes                             30
 Close Brothers                          20
 Dunelm Group                            6.5
 Fidelity European Values                4.17
 Galliford Try                           32
 Meggitt                                 10.3
 Redrow                                  6
 Segro                                   8.96
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
