Ex-divs to take 4.8 points off FTSE 100 on Mar.30

    LONDON, March 27 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.79 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)      DIVIDEND           STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                    (pence)                           
 British Land Company               5.84                              0.24
 Old Mutual                         3.39                              0.65
 Prudential                         30.57                             3.11
 Schroders                          64                                0.28
 Smith & Nephew                     18.5 (U.S. cents)                 0.51
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                               (RIC)        DIVIDEND
                                                    (pence)    
 Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust                2.7
 Ferrexpo                                           3.3 (U.S. cents)
 Go-Ahead Group                                     30.17
 GVC Holdings                                       15.1 (EU cents)
 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group                       20.6
 Kier Group                                         22.5
 OneSavings Bank                                    7.6
 Phoenix Group                                      0.239
 Softcat                                            2.9
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
