Ex-divs to take 2.35 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 3
调查：分析师悲观情绪升温 OPEC减产执行情况受关注
焦点：中国反驳特朗普就朝鲜问题的批评言论 称各方需共同努力
特斯拉CEO马斯克警告称可能面临"生产地狱" 股价挫跌3.5%
2017年7月31日 / 上午9点40分 / 1 天内

Ex-divs to take 2.35 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 3

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

    LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.35 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY       (RIC)      DIVIDEND   STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                          (pence)                  
                                                   
 Micro Focus              45.22                    0.39
 RELX                     11.7                     0.48
 Unilever                 31.83                    1.48
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                        (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                                          (pence) 
                                                          
 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Closed Fund            9.05
 Beazley                                                  3.7
 Berendsen                                                11
 Dominos Pizza                                            3.75
 Halfords Group                                           11.68
 Inchcape                                                 7.9
 Jupiter Fund Management                                  6.8
 Moneysupermarket.com Group                               2.84
 P2P Global Investments                                   12
 QinetiQ Group                                            4
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)

