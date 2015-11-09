版本:
Ex-divs to take up to 11.7 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 12

LONDON, Nov 9 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 11.72
points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)      DIVIDEND        STOCK    MAX
                                 (pence)         OPTION   IMPACT
                                                          
 GLAXOSMITHKLINE                   19                     3.5996266
 MARKS & SPENCER                    6.8                   0.4360078
 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A               47 cents ($)    Yes    4.7352491
 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL B               47 cents ($)    Yes    2.9512272
                                                          
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
 
 COMPANY             RIC         DIVIDEND
                                 (pence)
 F&C COMM PRP                    0.5
 HOME RETAIL                     1
 JUST RETIREMENT                 2.2
 KENNEDY WILSON                  10
 UK COMM PROP TST                0.92
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)

