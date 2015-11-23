版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 23日 星期一 19:55 BJT

Ex-divs to take 2.90 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 26

LONDON, Nov 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.90 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND              IMPACT
                                                  
 National Grid               15.00 pence          2.21
 SABMiller                   28.25 U.S. cents     0.69
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
    RIC      COMPANY               DIVIDEND     UNADJUSTED
                                   CURRENCY      DIVIDEND
             3I INF                   GBp         3.625
             AMEC FOSTER              GBp         14.80
             ATKINS WS                GBp         11.70
             DIPLOMA                  GBp         12.40
             EUROMONEY INST           GBp         16.40
             HICL INF.                GBp          1.674
             LANCASHIRE               USD          0.95
             WORLDWIDE HC             GBp         13.00
                                                     
 

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

