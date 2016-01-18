Ex-divs to take 2.3 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 21

LONDON, Jan 18 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.28 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION ESTIMATED
(pence) IMPACT
Compass 19.6 1.2515703
Group
SSE PLC 26.9 YES 1.0293962
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Electra Pvt 78
Eqty
GCP Infra Inv 1.9
Supergroup 6.2
Shaftesbury Plc 6.925
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Alistair Smout)