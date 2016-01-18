版本:
Ex-divs to take 2.3 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 21

LONDON, Jan 18 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.28 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   ESTIMATED
                       (pence)                      IMPACT
 Compass                 19.6                       1.2515703
 Group                                              
 SSE PLC               26.9          YES            1.0293962
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Electra Pvt                        78
 Eqty                              
 GCP Infra Inv                     1.9
 Supergroup                        6.2
 Shaftesbury Plc                   6.925
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Alistair Smout)

