版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 1日 星期一 23:07 BJT

Ex-divs to take 2.9 points off FTSE 100 on Feb.4

LONDON, Feb 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.91 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY   (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   ESTIMATED
                      (pence)                      IMPACT
 Imperial               49.1                       1.8333015
 Tobacco                                           
 Unilever             23                           1.0754123
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)   
 Daejan Holdings                    35
 Edinburgh Inv                     5.2
 P2P Global C                      9.5
 P2P Global                        13.7
 Investments                       
 Stagecoach                        3.5
 Group                             
 Victrex                           35.09
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐