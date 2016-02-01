Ex-divs to take 2.9 points off FTSE 100 on Feb.4

LONDON, Feb 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.91 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT Imperial 49.1 1.8333015 Tobacco Unilever 23 1.0754123 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Daejan Holdings 35 Edinburgh Inv 5.2 P2P Global C 9.5 P2P Global 13.7 Investments Stagecoach 3.5 Group Victrex 35.09 (Reporting by Kit Rees)