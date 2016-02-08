版本:
Ex-divs to take 5.3 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 11

LONDON, Feb 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.27 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND        STOCK OPTION   ESTIMATED
                       (pence)                        IMPACT
 BP                      10 ($ cents)    Yes          4.90
 Sage                     8.65                        0.36
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                     (pence)    
 AL NOOR HOSP.                       328
 ABERFORTH SML CO                    20.6
 TRITAX BIG BOX                      2.475
 F&C COMM PRP                        0.5
 RANK GROUP                          1.8
 UK COMM PROP TST                    0.92
                                     
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

