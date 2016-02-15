版本:
Ex-divs to take 24.7 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 18

LONDON, Feb 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 24.73 points off
the index.  
        
      RIC       Company Name               Dividend           Impact 
                ASTRAZENECA                131 Pence            6.45
                CARNIVAL                    30 Cents            0.15
                GLAXOSMITHKLINE             43 Pence            8.15
                ROYAL DUTCH SHELL "A"       47 Cents            4.99
                ROYAL DUTCH SHELL "B"       47 Cents            4.99
    TOTAL                                                      24.73 
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
      RIC        Company Name           Dividend (Pence)
                 BREWIN DOLPHIN               8.25
                 PZ CUSSONS                   2.61
                 REDROW                       4.00
                 SSP GRP                      2.20
                 RENEWABLES                   3.11
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

