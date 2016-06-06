版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 21:56 BJT

Ex-divs to take 9.8 points off FTSE 100 on Jun 9

LONDON, June 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.78 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                             (pence)                      
 Johnson Matthey             52                           0.39
 Vodafone Group              7.77                         7.95
 WPP PLC                     28.78                        1.44
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                          (RIC)       DIVIDEND
                                                              (pence)  
                                                              
 B&M European Value Retail S.A.                               8.5
 Booker Group                                                 4.03
 British Empire Trust PLC                                     2
 Cineworld Group                                              12.5
 Edinburgh Investment Trust Closed Fund                       8.75
 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited                        0.5
 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust PLC               6.2
 Shaftesbury PLC                                              3.56
 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC                       1.58
 Temple Bar Investment Closed Fund                            8.09
 Victrex                                                      11.73
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

