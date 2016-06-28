版本:
Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on Jun 30

LONDON, June 28 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.27 points off the
index.  
    In addition, International Consolidated Airlines Group goes
ex-dividend on Wednesday. Its dividend is 10 euro cents.
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                   (pence)                      
 Babcock International             19.75                        0.38
 British Land Company              2.836                        0.11
 Coca-Cola HBC                     0.4 (Euro)                   0.25
 Royal Mail                        15.1                         0.53
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                              (pence)    
 Aveva Group                                                  30
 N Brown Group                                                8.56
 Cranswick                                                    25.9
 Foreign and Colonial Investment Trust PLC                    2.35
 ICAP                                                         15.4
 Paragon Group                                                4.3
 Paypoint                                                     49.2
 Tate & Lyle                                                  19.8
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

