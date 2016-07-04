Ex-divs to take 1.05 points off FTSE 100 on July 7

LONDON, July 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.05 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT BURBERRY 26.80 0.46 NEXT 105.00 0.59 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) WS ATKINS 27.80 BGEO GROUP 2.40 GEL DAIRY CREST 16.00 ENTERTAINMENT ONE 1.20 HOMESERVE 8.90 MONKS INVT TRUST 1.00 MURRAY INTL TRUST 10.50 PENNON 23.12 SAFESTORE 3.60 TALKTALK 10.58 TELECOM PLUS 24.00 VEDANTA 30.00 USc WORKSPACE 10.19 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)