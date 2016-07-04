版本:
Ex-divs to take 1.05 points off FTSE 100 on July 7

LONDON, July 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.05 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                       (pence)                      IMPACT
 BURBERRY                26.80                      0.46
 NEXT                   105.00                      0.59
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:
 COMPANY                (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                         (pence)    
 WS ATKINS                                27.80
 BGEO GROUP                                2.40 GEL
 DAIRY CREST                              16.00
 ENTERTAINMENT ONE                         1.20
 HOMESERVE                                 8.90
 MONKS INVT TRUST                          1.00
 MURRAY INTL TRUST                        10.50
 PENNON                                   23.12
 SAFESTORE                                 3.60
 TALKTALK                                 10.58
 TELECOM PLUS                             24.00
 VEDANTA                                  30.00 USc
 WORKSPACE                                10.19
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

