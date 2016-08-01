版本:
Ex-divs to take 9.6 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 4

LONDON, Aug 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.6 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND            STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                            
 BP                    10 (US cents)       Yes            5.4
 RELX                  10.25                              0.4
 SABMiller             93.75 (US cents)                   2.6
 Unilever              26.89                              1.2
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                        (RIC)        DIVIDEND
                                                             (pence)    
 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Closed Fund               8.6
 Beazley                                                     3.5
 Dominos Pizza                                               3.5
 Halfords Group                                              11.3
 Hiscox                                                      8.5
 Inchcape                                                    7
 Jupiter Fund Management                                     4.5
 Lancashire                                                  4
 P2P Global Investments                                      11
 QinetiQ Group                                               3.8
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

