Ex-divs to take 9.6 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 4

LONDON, Aug 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.6 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) BP 10 (US cents) Yes 5.4 RELX 10.25 0.4 SABMiller 93.75 (US cents) 2.6 Unilever 26.89 1.2 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Closed Fund 8.6 Beazley 3.5 Dominos Pizza 3.5 Halfords Group 11.3 Hiscox 8.5 Inchcape 7 Jupiter Fund Management 4.5 Lancashire 4 P2P Global Investments 11 QinetiQ Group 3.8 (Reporting by Kit Rees)