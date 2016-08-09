版本:
中国
2016年 8月 9日

Ex-divs to take 37 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 11

LONDON, Aug 9 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 37 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)      DIVIDEND          STOCK   IMPACT
                                  (pence)           OPTION  
                                                            
 Ashtead Group                    18.5                      0.36
 Astrazeneca                      90 (U.S. cents)           3.37
 Barclays                         1                 Yes     0.65
 Berkeley Group                   100                       0.50
 BT Group                         9.6                       3.09
 Diageo                           36.6                      3.55
 Direct Line                      14.9                      0.79
 Fresnillo                        8.6 (U.S. cents)          0.04
 GKN                              2.95                      0.19
 GlaxoSmithKline                  19                        3.56
 HSBC Holdings                    0.1 (USD)         Yes     5.88
 Informa                          6.8                       0.17
 Lloyds Banking Group             0.85                      2.10
 Merlin                           2.2                       0.06
 RDS'A                            0.47 (USD)        Yes     5.88
 Royal Dutch Shell B              0.47 (USD)        Yes     5.23
 Rio Tinto                        33.8                      1.57
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                (RIC)        DIVIDEND
                                                     (pence)    
 Man Group                                           3.43
 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited               0.5
 Greene King                                         23.6
 IMI Plc                                             14
 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels                       2.08
 PZ Cussons                                          5.5
 RPC Group                                           12.3
 Rentokil Initial                                    0.99
 St. Modwen Properties                               1.94
 UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd                    0.92
 Virgin Money                                        1.6
 Vesuvius                                            5.15
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

