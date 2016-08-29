版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 29日 星期一 18:24 BJT

Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on Sept.1

LONDON, Aug 29 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.33 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY                          (RIC)    DIVIDEND          STOCK   IMPACT
                                           (pence)           OPTION  
                                                                     
 BHP Billiton                              14 (U.S. cents)           0.87
 Hikma                                     8.4                       0.04
 Intercontinental Hotels Grouop            22.6                      0.17
 St James's Place                          12.33                     0.25
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                      (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                         (pence)    
 Acacia Mining                                           2.8 (U.S. cents)
 Aggreko                                                 9.38
 Auto Trader Group                                       1
 Carillion                                               5.8
 G4S                                                     3.59
 Hochschild                                              1.38 (U.S. cents)
 International Personal Finance                          4.6
 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group                            11.6
 Keller Group                                            9.25
 LondonMetric Property                                   1.44
 Micro Focus                                             37.4
 NCC Group                                               3.15
 National Express Group                                  3.87
 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust              3
 Personal Assets Trust                                   1.4
 Polymetal International                                 0.09 (USD)
 Stagecoach Group                                        7.9
 Tullett Prebon                                          5.6
 Ultra Electronics Holdings                              14.2
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

