Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on Sept.1

LONDON, Aug 29 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.33 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION BHP Billiton 14 (U.S. cents) 0.87 Hikma 8.4 0.04 Intercontinental Hotels Grouop 22.6 0.17 St James's Place 12.33 0.25 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Acacia Mining 2.8 (U.S. cents) Aggreko 9.38 Auto Trader Group 1 Carillion 5.8 G4S 3.59 Hochschild 1.38 (U.S. cents) International Personal Finance 4.6 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group 11.6 Keller Group 9.25 LondonMetric Property 1.44 Micro Focus 37.4 NCC Group 3.15 National Express Group 3.87 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust 3 Personal Assets Trust 1.4 Polymetal International 0.09 (USD) Stagecoach Group 7.9 Tullett Prebon 5.6 Ultra Electronics Holdings 14.2 (Reporting by Kit Rees)