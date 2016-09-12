版本:
Ex-divs to take 0.3 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 15

LONDON, Sept 12 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.25 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                 (pence)                      
 Hargreaves Lansdown             26.2                         0.22
 Worldpay Group                  0.65                         0.03
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                      (pence)    
 Assura                               0.55
 BBA Aviation                         3.63 (U.S. cents)
 Computacenter                        7.2
 Derwent London                       11.088
 Inmarsat                             20.59 (U.S. cents)
 Renishaw PLC                         35.5
 Restaurant Group                     6.8
 Sophos Group                         1.1 (U.S. cents)
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

