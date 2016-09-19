版本:
Ex-divs to take 0.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sep. 22

LONDON, Sept 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.51 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY       (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                          (pence)                      
 Old Mutual               2.67                         0.51
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                     (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                        (pence)    
 Bovis Homes                                            15
 Crest Nicholson                                        9.1
 Drax Group                                             2.1
 Dignity                                                7.85
 International Public Partnerships Limited              3.325
 John Laing Infrastructure Closed Fund                  3.41
 JRP Group                                              1.1
 Ladbrokes                                              1
 Petrofac                                               0.22 (USD)
 Playtech                                               11 (Euro cents)
 Redrow                                                 6
 Weir Group                                             15
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

