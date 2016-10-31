版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 31日 星期一 19:30 BJT

Ex-divs to take 3.7 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 3

LONDON, Oct 31 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.66 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                              (pence)                      
 GlaxoSmithKline              19                           3.66
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                              (pence)    
 Ashmore                                      12.1
 Dunelm Group                                 19.1
 Laird                                        4.53
 Morgan Advanced Materials                    4
 P2P Global Investments                       11
 Playtech                                     46 (Euro cents)
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐