Ex-divs to take 18.4 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 10

LONDON, Nov 7 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 18.37 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) BP 10 (US cents) Yes 6.01 Royal Dutch Shell A 0.47 (USD) Yes 6.51 Royal Dutch Shell B 0.47 (USD) Yes 5.63 Whitbread 29.9 0.22 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited 0.5 Go-Ahead Group 67.52 UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd 0.92 Greencoat UK Wind Plc 1.585 (Reporting by Kit Rees)