Ex-divs to take 18.4 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 10

LONDON, Nov 7 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 18.37 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)      DIVIDEND          STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                   (pence)                          
 BP                                10 (US cents)     Yes            6.01
 Royal Dutch Shell A               0.47 (USD)        Yes            6.51
 Royal Dutch Shell B               0.47 (USD)        Yes            5.63
 Whitbread                         29.9                             0.22
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                  (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                           (pence)    
 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited                     0.5
 Go-Ahead Group                                            67.52
 UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd                          0.92
 Greencoat UK Wind Plc                                     1.585
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

