Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
LONDON, Nov 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.92 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Bunzl 13 0.17 Imperial Brands 54.1 2.07 Marks & Spencer 6.8 0.44 Sainsbury 3.6 0.24 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Edinburgh Investment Trust Closed Fund 5.4 Genus 14.7 Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate 12 Lancashire 61 Redefine International 0.8824 Softcat 17.8 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 1.39 Sophos Group 1.3 (U.S. cents) Spire Health 1.3 The Renewables Infrastructure Group 1.5625 Vedanta Resources 20 (U.S. cents) Witan Investment Trust 8.5 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.