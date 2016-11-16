版本:
Ex-divs to take 2.9 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.17

LONDON, Nov 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.92 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                              (pence)                      
 Bunzl                        13                           0.17
 Imperial Brands              54.1                         2.07
 Marks & Spencer              6.8                          0.44
 Sainsbury                    3.6                          0.24
 
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                  (RIC)        DIVIDEND
                                                       (pence)    
 Edinburgh Investment Trust Closed Fund                5.4
 Genus                                                 14.7
 Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate                     12
 Lancashire                                            61
 Redefine International                                0.8824
 Softcat                                               17.8
 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust                    1.39
 Sophos Group                                          1.3 (U.S. cents)
 Spire Health                                          1.3
 The Renewables Infrastructure Group                   1.5625
 Vedanta Resources                                     20 (U.S. cents)
 Witan Investment Trust                                8.5
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

