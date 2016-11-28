版本:
Ex-divs to take 1.1 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 1

LONDON, Nov 28 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.09 points off
the index.     
    
     RIC      Company Name            Dividend   Dividend    Impact 
                                      Currency              
   <ICAG.L    INTL CONSOL AIRLINES      EUR       0.0891      0.51
              LAND SECURITIES GROUP     GBp        8.95       0.28
              SEVERN TRENT              GBp       32.60       0.30
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:
        
     RIC      Company Name             Dividend
                                       (Pence) 
              BR.EMPIRE TRUST           12.50
              BELLWAY                   74.00
              CALEDONIA INV             14.90
              CMC MARKETS                2.98
              DIPLOMA                   13.80
              ELECTROCOMPONENT           5.00
              EUROMONEY INST            16.40
              GREENCORE GROUP            3.28
              INTERMEDIATE CAP           7.50
              JD SPORTS                  1.25
              MITCHELLS & BUTLERS        5.00
              PAYPOINT                   9.76
              PETS AT HOME               2.50
              PERP INC & GWTH IT         3.00
              PERSONAL ASSETS            1.40
              TELECOM PLUS              23.00
              TR PROPERTY INV            4.10
    

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Danilo Masoni)

