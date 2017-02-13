版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 13日 星期一 19:20 BJT

Ex-divs to take 27.6 points off FTSE 100 on Feb.16

LONDON, Feb 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 27.64 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)      DIVIDEND       STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                                  (pence)                      
 AstraZeneca                      150.2                        7.50
 BP                               10 (USc)       Yes           6.03
 Imperial Brands                  54.1                         2.06
 Royal Dutch Shell A              0.47 (USD)     Yes           6.49
 Royal Dutch Shell B              0.47 (USD)     Yes           5.56
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                               (RIC)       DIVIDEND
                                                   (pence)  
                                                   
 Brewin Dolphin                                    9.15
 PZ Cussons                                        2.67
 The Renewables Infrastructure Group               1.5625
 UK Commercial Property Trust Limited              0.92
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)
