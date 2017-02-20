版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 20日 星期一 21:18 BJT

Ex-divs to take 12.3 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 23

    LONDON, Feb 20 The following FTSE 100
companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors
will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices,
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take 12.3 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND         IMPACT
                             (pence)          
 Carnival                      35 (US cents)  0.20
 Diageo                      23.7             2.36
 Easyjet                     53.8             0.53
 GlaxoSmithKline             23               4.42
 Rio Tinto                   100.56           4.81
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Lancashire                         8
 
 (Reporting by Helen Reid)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐