版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 17:27 BJT

Ex-divs to take 3.7 points off FTSE 100 on Apr.13

    LONDON, April 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.68 points off 
the index.
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                (pence)                      
 Reckitt Benckiser              95                           2.35
 Standard Life                  13.35                        1.04
 Taylor Wimpey                  2.29                         0.29
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                     (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                        (pence) 
                                                        
 esure Group                                            10.5
 JPMorgan American Investment Trust                     2.75
 NB Global Floating Rate Income Closed Fund             0.9
 Savills                                                24.6
 Travis Perkins                                         29.75
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Danilo Masoni)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐